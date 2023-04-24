The Rotary Club of Magnolia sponsored six Columbia County students at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), held April 13-16 at the Vines 4-H Center in Little Rock.
Breanna Mallory, Emma Collier, Marquis Milner, Antonio Brooks, Aneesa Williams and Sh’Niya Watson were chosen based on their leadership qualities by their school counselors.
They joined 47 other students from Rotary District 6170 for three days of team building activities. The activates were designed to engage the students to step out of their comfort zones and to solve problems.
The students had an opportunity to participate in rock climbing, giant ladder, team wall, high ropes course, and canoeing with the University of Arkansas ExCEL program.
In the evening the campers played captured the flag, performed in a talent show, learned about financial literacy, had campfire time and enjoyed dancing the night away.
Special visitors were District Governor Bill Fish and Dr. Bowtie Todd, global motivational speaker.
RYLA is a hosted by Rotary District 6170 once a year. Learn more about RYLA by contacting a Rotary Club.
