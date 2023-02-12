The start of a new year often includes resolutions to develop better exercise habits and improve physical health. Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program supported by the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving.
The no-cost program is offered each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Participants log the total number of minutes spent being physically active each day, which includes any moderate to vigorous physical activity that boosts the heart rate — not just walking.
Teams can consist of one person to 30 people. Heather Wingo, extension health program associate for the Division of Agriculture, said she suggested teams consist of three to eight participants. Individuals and teams can register for the program and record their exercise minutes.
Registration for the Spring 2023 session opens Feb. 27. The session starts March 13 and ends May 14.
Wingo said the Walk Across Arkansas program has had numerous benefits for past participants.
“The benefits of participating in the Walk Across Arkansas program are endless,” she said. “No matter what the physical activity is, the benefits outweigh the cost of poor health.”
Past participants of Walk Across Arkansas reported better sleep, improved energy, better brain function and reduced feelings of anxiety and depression after their experience with the program.
“The link between physical activity and chronic disease prevention is well established,” Wingo said. “Physical activity is one of the most important things and individual can do for their health.”
For the Fall 2022 Walk Across Arkansas session, 152 teams, consisting of 776 people from 61 of the state’s 75 counties, participated. Together, they reported 239,998,176 minutes of physical activity.
Anyone can participate in Walk Across Arkansas. Division of Agriculture employees must use a personal email address, not their work email address, to register.