HEALTH in Columbia County on August 14 conducted its drive-through Back 2 School Bash at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
Thanks to sponsors and partners, HEALTH of Columbia County handed out 250 backpacks full of supplies, and about 50 more unfilled backpacks.
In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, HEALTH in Columbia County gave out 300 hot dogs, 60 Walmart gift cards, 4 Mac’s Cash Saver gift cards, and hundreds of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.
The Life Share Blood Center Bus was there collecting blood, and met its goal of 12 donors.
The event included a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which administered seven vaccines. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) administered the vaccines.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia handed out more than 200 dental kits supplied by Smiles of Arkansas Dental Centers.
The event was initially planned as a full-day event, including bouncy houses, games, a kickball tournament, and more. Unfortunately, COVID cases spiked just before the event, forcing the planning committee to vote to move the event to a drive-thru. The event was still regarded as a success.
HEALTH in Columbia County recognized the following sponsors, donors, and volunteers for making this event possible:
Albemarle, AmeriCorps, Antigua’s, Arkansas Division of Aging, Adult & Behavioral Health Services, Backyard Barbeque, Bancorp South, Big Boy Toys, Bodcaw Bank, Deneisa Jamerson, Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia, Burger King, Central Elementary, Charles Trexler – State Farm, Columbia County Health Unit, Crane, Phillips & Rainwater PLLC, Cricket Wireless, Farmers Bank & Trust, First Presbyterian Church, Gwen O’Guinn, Harbor House, Hayes Rental, Hydro, Ivan Smith, Jennifer’s, Lions Club of Magnolia, Lovely Nails, Mac’s Cash Saver Grocery Store, Magnolia Chamber of Commerce, Magnolia Junior Charity League, Magnolia High School Ladies Basketball, Marian Green – Professional Counseling Services, Mission Creek, Morris Paschal, Murphy Jewelers, Oil & Lube Express, Paula Washington Woods, Peoples Bank, PotlatchDeltic, Prince Pharmacy, Rotary Club of Magnolia, S&S Home Center, SAU Nursing, Sonic, Southern Aluminum, Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, SWACHMC-Juvenile Probation Office, Tex Mixon, and Wes Weiser.
Planning Committee members were Dr. Jennifer Kelton-Huff, Alex Smith, Tamara Iverson, Andrew Hinkle and Renea Leaks.
For more information on HEALTH in Columbia County, its projects and meeting, email Tyler Turner at tturner@sharefoundation or call Twana Hendricks at 870-235-3798