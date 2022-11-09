USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia.
The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, peaches, pears, raisins, green peas, tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, garbanzo beans, egg noodles, farina, canned salmon and canned chicken.
Recipients must meet income guidelines, and show identification, with photo ID preferred.
For information contact Melissa Gulley at 870-234-6444.