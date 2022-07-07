Hayden A. White of Magnolia will join middle school students from across the nation this summer to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC) Washington, DC.
Hayden is the son of Peter White and Cynthia Garland.
JrNYLC is one of the Envision by World Strides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Hayden was nominated by his sixth-grade teacher at Magnolia Middle School based on his academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential. In addition to academic achievement, Hayden enjoys learning and achieving goals. Hayden earned 2nd place during the Magnolia Middle School’s Science Fair and later placed 2nd in regional science fair sponsored by Southern Arkansas University (SAU) in which he won a cash prize. Hayden was also recognized as Student of the Week by his teachers for being an outstanding student.
Hayden’s aspirations are to first become a lawyer and later work toward becoming a judge. He is also very passionate about the sport, arts, literature, science, and mathematics. Hayden plays Upward Basketball, Hayden loves being a part of the Magnolia Middle School Choral and was honored with the “Spirit of Magnolia Award” from the Director of Choral. Hayden is looking forward to gaining the logic, reasoning skills, and the knowledge about law and government that the forum provides.
For over 35 years, Envision by World Strides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the World Strides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, World Strides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world and themselves in new ways.