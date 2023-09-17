The Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center will have its annual banquet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 26 at Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, 35 Columbia 47.
People who want to attend may RSVP by October 14 to 8780-862-1317.
Dinner is complementary, but an invitation to give will be extended.
CLICK HERE to read more about the Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center, which has centers in El Dorado, Camden and Magnolia.
The banquet will feature an update about the center’s work during the past year.
The event is for adults only and Sunday attire is requested.
The guest speaker will be Kailee Perrin. CLICK HERE to read more about her at the website of Heartbeat International.