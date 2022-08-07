The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia has named two new directors.
Victoria Erwin is the new unit director.
Rodney Wilson is the new director of Athletics & Facilities.
NFL Flag Football evaluations will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 at the club.
A coaches’ meeting and team drafts will be Thursday, August 11.
People who want to volunteer to coach or have any further questions may contact Wilson, at 903-824-4106 or rwilson.bgcm@gmail.com.
Volleyball evaluations will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. People with questions may call Kayanna Jones at 870-949-6848.
