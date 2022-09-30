Nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage, will open on Saturday.
Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said the program celebrates Arkansas’s unique culinary heritage.
“Food plays an integral role in our Arkansas history and heritage,” said Hurst. “Food is family; it’s home; it’s community; it spurs conversation; it creates memories. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame facilitates storytelling around the food traditions, tastes and talent that give our state its unique food culture and customs.”
Nominations will be open through October 31, with categories that recognize culturally significant restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of the state including:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame – recognizing long-standing restaurants that help create food culture.
Proprietor of the Year – honoring a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner with significant impact on local food tastes and preferences.
Food-Themed Event – honoring a community food-themed event or festival that preserves a community’s unique food history.
Gone But Not Forgotten – remembering past establishments that set the table for food tastes and preferences today.
People’s Choice – restaurants or food trucks, new or old, that keep palettes whetted for more Arkansas flavors.
CLICK HERE to make a nomination.
Winners will be chosen by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee, a group of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. Committee members include Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young, in addition to Hurst and Bryant.
Finalists will be announced in January 2023 and honorees will be inducted during a special ceremony on March 6.