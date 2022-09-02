Much of what Debra Martin has seen as executive director of Compassion’s Foundation’s Domestic Violence Shelter has not been pleasant.
“I’ve seen black eyes, bloody noses, broken arms and broken legs and it’s heartbreaking,” Martin said. “But to be honest the shelter needs someone who has a lot less years on them and a lot less health problems than I do.”
After serving in this top position since May 2020, she has made the decision to retire. Her last day is September 30. She said it is fitting her position ends in September, as she began her career as an advocate there in September 2013.
“I feel like the character, John Coffey, in ‘The Green Mile,’ who says, ‘I’m tired boss,’” Martin said.
When Martin took the executive director post, transitioning from being an advocate from the shelter, she had just had a hip replaced and has undergone two knee replacements, a bout with breast cancer, rotator cuff repairs, vertigo, and migraines along with additional health concerns since.
She said she was not exactly sure she was the right person for the job when former Compassion’s Foundation Board President Margaret West called in 2020 to see if she would be interested in the executive director post.
“I went in not knowing or having a clue what I was supposed to do,” Martin said. “I was frank with her. I knew nothing about QuickBooks, but I’ve learned enough to know my way through it. I do payroll, write paychecks but there is still a lot I don’t understand.”
However, what Martin did understand about the organization is how critical its services are in Magnolia, and in every other town in America.
“Every time I hear the news about a domestic partner killed it breaks my heart because somewhere, somehow the person who was killed should have had information about what he or she could do,” Martin said. “Or maybe they had the information but chose not to use it. A person must change that cycle and unfortunately sometimes they don’t.”
Martin’s work life began when she was 14 and was a Candy Striper for what is now Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She said the $1 per hour job led to a position as a Pink Lady but only after 500 to 600 hours of service.
She put in the hours and served as a pink lady as well.
Another memorable job included working the ticket booth at the famed Cameo Theater. Martin said she will never forget her boss, W.P. Florence, for his eccentricity and for running a tight inventory on profits and pickles.
“You had to count the pickles -- he was a stickler,” she said.
Martin attended Southern Arkansas University but did not finish a degree as she left school, married and had three children. Prior to that she was pursuing a business administration degree at SAU.
She later worked at what is now Newhaven Counseling and Health Services.
Then in 1982, she began working with the Office of Child Support Enforcement and spent 29 years in this profession.
After a short stint at the Revenue Office, and working for a bank, she began her role at Compassion’s.
She said one of the most frustrating aspects of heading the agency is finding enough money to do what needs to be done.
Significant cuts in federal and state funding have meant losing two advocates, leaving the shelter only with two. To do the best job with clients, four advocates are needed, she said.
She also said she would like the community to know more about Compassion's and to consider the work it is doing.
“I don’t know what it is going to take to make people aware and care about someone who is being abused,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take. I don’t think people truly understand the prevalence of domestic violence in Columbia County. It’s here and as long as we continue to sweep it under the rug, it’s going to stay that way.”
Until a decision is made by the Compassion’s Foundation board about who will take Martin’s place, Lacey Ogle, shelter manager, will serve as the interim executive director. Ogle has been the shelter manager for about two years and was an advocate for three years prior to her position.
“I’ve been interim executive director before and am familiar with day-to-day activities in this position,” she said. “I’m happy to fill in as interim executive director until a permanent decision is made and from there, we will see what the future holds. The shelter is a huge part of my life and the work we do.”
Martin is married to Dennis Martin and the two are active in the Rodfathers of Arkansas Car Club.
Martin said she wanted to thank Walmart Supercenter which recently donated $645 so clients of the shelter could pick out clothing and other items of their choosing. Brookshire’s also donated a $500 food card. First Baptist in McNeil donated a picnic table, chairs and playground equipment.
Another donation she said the foundation always appreciated was the monthly gift from Hilltop Baptist Church in Magnolia. She said the church is small but without fail, they always mailed a donation to the organization.
Compassion’s Foundation Board President Amber Overholser said those on the board and at the agency wish Martin well.
“We thank Debbie for all of her service to Compassion’s Foundation and the community at large,” Overholser said.
CLICK HERE to donate to Compassion’s Foundation or to find out more information about the non-profit.
People may also call 870-235-1415.