Arkansas Children's has announced that Panda Express – through its philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares – pledged $1,171,840 to support the hospital school at Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH).
The Panda Express Hospital School Program serves patients through education, music therapy and specialized autism services and is generously supported by the Panda Cares Center of Hope initiative.
“This generous support from Panda Express helps advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow,” said Fred Scarborough, executive vice president and chief communications development officer for Arkansas Children's. “Panda Cares’ four pillars of child well-being – mental, emotional, physical and spiritual – complement our vision: our promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. As a founding member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arkansas Children's is forever grateful for this support from Panda Express.”
Panda Cares Centers of Hope across the country are made possible by donations from Panda Express associates and guests. Since 2007, Panda Express has raised more than $150 million for hospitals in the CMNH network.
“We are proud to partner with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to bring the vision of the Panda Cares Center of Hope to life and are humbled to be part of the healing journey for the families and kids at these hospitals,” said Peggy Cherng, Ph.D., co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. “Children are our future, and through this partnership and curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smiles and hope to communities nationwide.”
Funds raised in-store and online at Panda Express benefit each store’s local community. Following a multimillion-dollar commitment to CMN Hospitals to fund Panda Cares Centers of Hope, Panda Express and CMN Hospitals have debuted Panda Cares Center of Hope locations at several hospitals across the country.