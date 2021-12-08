Columbia County 4-H clubs stuffed 74 Operation Christmas Child boxes in the month of November.
Clubs taking part were Bethlehem 4-H, Roaring Tigers 4-H, Teen Leader 4-H and Unity 4-H.
The Extension Office conducted a countywide 4-H club contest to obtain optimal participation. Roaring Tigers 4-H turned in the most boxes and will have their pick of $100 in 4Hmall merchandise purchased for them. Teen Leaders 4-H assisted with the delivery of the boxes at the collection truck.
Their work was the second largest number of boxes collected by any Columbia County group during the 2021 collection for Operation Christmas Child.
For information on Columbia County 4-H, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720.