CCAPS

The Columbia County Animal Protection Society will give away five free spay/neuter vouchers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the CCAPS shelter.

The vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are two requirements to qualify.

First, people must have proof of a current rabies vaccination by a licensed veterinarian or be willing to pay for one at the time of the spay-neuter.

Second, have proof of Columbia County residency outside the City of Magnolia. Magnolia residents are not eligible since the city has its own animal control service.

