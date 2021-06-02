Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation have announced the kickoff for the Funding Great Futures campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
The campaign will begin with a $150,000 matching donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia along with an inaugural event, “Behind the Blue Door,” featuring guest speaker Danyelle Musselman.
"The Boys & Girls Club is more than just a recreational facility," said Deneisa Jamerson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. "It's a place where kids can come and be safe. There's a trusted and supported network of adults that are willing to invest into the future of our children and teach them how to become productive, caring, and responsible citizens."
The Behind the Blue Door event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Panther Arena. Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased at any Farmers Bank & Trust location or the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
Donations for the Funding Great Futures campaign will remodel and enhance the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia building. Farmers Bank & Trust will lead the charge from the Farmers Bank Foundation to help the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia reach its goal of $500,000 by the end of August.
For donation opportunities, contact Deneisa Jamerson at 870-234-3300 or djamerson.bgcm@gmail.com.
"The donation from the Farmers Bank Foundation has afforded us to do some marvelous things, and one of those is redoing the gym floor for basketball," said Jamerson. "We needed to update the playing surface, and this has allowed us to put our best foot forward."
"We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia's vision to provide a world-class experience that ensures success is within reach of every young person in Magnolia. We challenge other local businesses to help us complete the Funding Great Futures campaign," said Chris Gosnell, executive director of Farmers Bank & Trust.
Danyelle Musselman has an extensive background working in sports broadcasting with years of experience in anchoring, hosting and reporting.
Most recently, Musselman worked for the NFL Network where she served as an update anchor and as the host of "Up to the Minute." She also served as the host for Yahoo Sports, and as an anchor for Fox Sports Net.
In addition, Musselman worked as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports NFL games and spent two years anchoring various programs on ESPN and ESPNews.
Musselman is the co-chair of the Coaches vs. Cancer Wives & Friends team, and serves as the market chair for the Make a Wish Foundation Mid-South Region.
Musselman is married to current Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman. They share three children, Michael, 25, Matthew, 20, and Mariah, 11.
Created in 2021 for Farmers Bank & Trust's 115th anniversary, the Farmers Bank Foundation's giving priorities support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live. The foundation's funding is made possible by the bank's shareholders and employees across Arkansas and Texas.