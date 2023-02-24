CADC

Tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income families is available through the Central Arkansas Development Council.

People may call 501-326-6203 for appointments.

Appointments are available at Cadence Bank, 200 N. Jackson, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through tax season.

People should bring:

-- Picture ID for yourself and your spouse

-- Social Security Card for yourself and all family members you are claiming

-- ITIN’s

-- Dates of Birth for you and all family members claimed on return

-- W-2s for all jobs held in the previous year

-- Last year’s return and any other tax-related documents

-- Form 1099-G if you received unemployment

-- Form 1099-INT if you received interest from a bank account

-- Documentation of child care expenses (Child Care Agency ID or Social Security Number of provider

-- If you are filing with your spouse, please bring your spouse

-- A voided check for direct deposit

-- Forms 1095-A, B or C (Affordable Health Care Statement)

