Supporters of Winnie Kate’s Kids will sell strawberry lemonade at the Magnolia Farmers Market starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The sale will celebrate Winnie Kate Jones’ birthday on July 2.
All proceeds will be given to Winnie Kate’s Kids.
Winnie Kate’s Kids is a ministry program of Disciple the Nations (DTN). It was founded in honor of Winnie Kate Jones, who passed away at six years old. The purpose of the program is to glorify God by sharing the gospel and love of Jesus Christ with children in every nation.
Winnie Kate’s Kids supports the efforts of DTN’s missionaries to spread the gospel and love of Christ to children.
