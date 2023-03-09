The blessing of Magnolia’s Safe Haven Baby Box will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Magnolia Fire Department located at 206 N. Jackson.
The Magnolia Baby Box was made possible by a grant from the Rotary Club of Magnolia.
Speakers will include Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder; Parnell Vann, Magnolia mayor; Kim Hunter, Rotary Club president; Paula Williams, Hannah Pregnancy Center; and Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin, a Magnolia Rotarian and pastor of Life Builders Restoration Church.