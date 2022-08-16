South Arkansas Heritage Museum must replace one of its two existing central heating and air conditioning units, and has begun a GoFundMe campaign to reach a $7,500 goal.
The museum is a non-profit charity that operates the 1910 Dr. Henry Alvan Longino House, 317 W. Main, as a museum.
“We are gifted with one of the oldest homes in the City of Magnolia and are struggling to repair and restore it,” wrote the campaign’s organizer, Amy Staten McNeil.
“To maintain our artifacts, our temperature and humidity levels inside the building must be stable and within a specific range; otherwise, the integrity of our old items is compromised, and we stand to lose them. We have to replace one of our two existing ancient central heating and air conditioning units at a cost of $7,500,” McNeil wrote on the account’s GoFundMe page.
“These funds will be used for labor and materials to remove and replace our existing non-working HVAC unit with an energy-efficient unit, service our venting system and filters, and replace our thermostat,” she wrote.
As of Tuesday morning, the account had six donations and a total of $375 toward its goal of $7,500.
CLICK HERE to see the GoFundMe page.