HEALTH in Columbia County has announced changes in Saturday's Back-to-School Bash.

Several changes have been made to the Columbia County Back-to-School Bash scheduled for Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the day of activities that had been set will now be a drive-through with shortened hours. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The following will still be available to students and parents:

-- Backpacks with school supplies

-- Dental hygiene goodies

-- Hot dog, chips and drinks

-- Popsicles

-- Give-away items, including gift cards

The Back-to-School Bash will also include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Vaccinations are without charge.

A DJ will play jams while people are waiting at the drive-through and the clinic.

The HEALTH Coalition of Columbia County is hosting the Back-to-School Bash.

The school year opens on Monday.

