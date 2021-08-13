Several changes have been made to the Columbia County Back-to-School Bash scheduled for Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the day of activities that had been set will now be a drive-through with shortened hours. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The following will still be available to students and parents:
-- Backpacks with school supplies
-- Dental hygiene goodies
-- Hot dog, chips and drinks
-- Popsicles
-- Give-away items, including gift cards
The Back-to-School Bash will also include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Vaccinations are without charge.
A DJ will play jams while people are waiting at the drive-through and the clinic.
The HEALTH Coalition of Columbia County is hosting the Back-to-School Bash.
The school year opens on Monday.