Although the weather is cooling off, Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers.
One-time bill credits, charitable contributions and weatherization efforts are just a few of the offerings provided to help ease the strain of higher bills caused by record temperatures this summer.
For July and August bills, Entergy Arkansas also credited over 465,000 late payment and credit card fees back to residential customers -- totaling approximately $1.9 million in direct bill assistance.
A one-time $150 bill credit was made available to qualified customers, primarily those who are Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE), across the state through the United Way of Northwest Arkansas. Applications are still being accepted at the Entergy website on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are depleted.
Other assistance is also available for qualified customers through The Power to Care, LIHEAP and the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association.
“From stocking food banks and providing school supplies to waiving fees, offering bill credits and making customers’ homes more energy efficient, we are helping as many customers as we can in as many ways as we can,” said Entergy Arkansas Vice President of Customer Service Ventrell Thompson.
Entergy Arkansas expanded corporate contributions by $1.8 million this summer and implemented a series of measures to assist our customers and communities, including:
-- Increasing contributions for bill assistance to The Power to Care. The Power to Care is an Entergy Arkansas program that is administered by the Salvation Army to assist qualified elderly and disabled customers in paying their electric bills.
-- Providing funds to the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association to help with bill assistance.
-- Working with local community partners to provide support, including grants for fans through Beat the Heat program, and assisting customers with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) applications, which are due Sept. 30 for summer bill relief. Another application period for winter bills will open in early 2023.
-- Organizing Entergy Arkansas employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods, energy efficiency kits and weatherization to homes. The company has donated 3,200 weatherization kits, along with 14,400 LED bulbs and 3,200 power strips this summer.
-- Participating in community events and providing additional support beyond bill relief, such as donating food and schools supplies. While on site at events, Entergy Arkansas teams have given away $50 gift cards to 50 lucky people, and helped customers learn more about using the Entergy app and register for other billing assistance.
The company offers several bill management tools that allow customers to gain a better understanding of their energy use and better manage their payment options.
With myEntergy, the company offers a number of flexible options for you to choose how your energy bill is calculated, as well as when, where and how you pay it. Customers can log in to their myEntergy account and their myAdvisor dashboard to access a number of useful resources, usage and cost, bill history, bill projection, bill analyzer and more.
PaperFree billing allows customers to get their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts.
AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deduct from their bank account.
Pick-A-Day allows customers to take full control of their budget by paying their bill on the date that works best for them.
Level Billing allows customers to keep their Entergy bill around the same amount each month.
CLICK HERE for more information on programs and services to help residential customers.