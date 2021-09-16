Columbia County 4-H families and friends just sent an entire SUV loaded with: water, soft drinks, individually wrapped drink mixes and snacks, canned goods (with can openers), first aid kits and cleaning supplies to Lafourche Parish, Louisiana 4-H families.
All five of the 4-H clubs in Columbia County including Bethlehem Community Kids, Shiloh-Lamartine, Taylor Roaring Tigers, Teen Leaders and Unity 4-H clubs participated in the donation drive.
Liberty Baptist Church, Stamps and various individuals also contributed. It is estimated that approximately $750 worth of supplies were collected in less than a week.
This service project was a tag-team effort with Union County 4-H. The Union County 4-H has coordinated with Lafourche Parish 4-H to distribute these supplies to 4-H families there. The supplies were taken to the Union County Extension Office where they will be loaded on a trailer traveling to Raceland on Thursday.
Lafourche Parish was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Ida. Many there remain without power, water and cell service. Schools are closed as the cleanup and recovery effort continues.
For information on Columbia County 4-H, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at (870) 235-3720.