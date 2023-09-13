Alzheimer’s Arkansas will sponsor its Hope Care Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 13.
The free caregiver workshop for those caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer's and other dementia will be held at the Area Agency on Aging, 600 Lelia St. in Magnolia.
Many topics related to dementia and caregiving will be covered.
Door opens at 8:30 a.m. and a free lunch is included.
Vendor space is still available.
Call 501-224-0021 for more information.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Alzheimer’s Arkansas.