While it is commonplace for non-profits to have one, two or even many multiple fundraising events every year, the 40-year-old Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center, Inc., has no such record.
Until now.
“For decades SWACMHC has relied on securing grants and focusing on the programs most needed in our catchment area.,” said Jason Campbell, marketing director.
“While I understand there were talks over the years of having fundraising events the conversation always went back to what our community was facing at that time and what SWACMHC could do to assist our community, what programs could we develop and offer. March 2020 we, along with most of Arkansas, were basically turned upside down. Gone were the home visits, the face-to-face sessions with therapists; group therapy was out of the question. We adapted, took loses and recovered what programs we could when it was safe to do so. We are three years out and like many non-profits that have made it this far, we are still recovering.”
SWACMHC will have the first in a series of fundraisers for the 2023 year. May is Mental Health Awareness month.
On May 13, SWACMHC will have its Back to the 80’s 5K & Fun Run, at Spring Lake Park, TEKarkana. Participants are encouraged to lace up their high-tops, push that pony tail all the way to the side and dress in their 80’s best. Teams are encouraged to choose a theme reminiscent of the time. Themes include but of course are not limited to the fashion staples of the era; punk, preppy, BIG hair, spandex, ripped knees, leg warmers, neon colors, shoulder pads and mullets.
Registration is $25.
“Mullets for Mental Health” is a photo competition to benefit Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center. This is a chance for participants to show off their tamed, or untamed, manes all for a good cause. Be it an Arkansas waterfall, Missouri compromise, Bi-Level, Camaro Cut, Business in the front, Party in the Back, the Mullet is an entire category of hair style, all of which have one thing in common: shorter hair in the front, longer hair in the back. Within that umbrella, there are almost infinite variations. A $10 entry fee is the first of generating donations that go toward ensuring SWACMHC can continue its over 40-year commitment to providing community mental health services to SW Arkansas.
