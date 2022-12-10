Southern Arkansas University and University Housing are once again hosting the Columbia County Angel Tree.
It is open for sponsors to select angels.
The goal is to be able to make Christmas great for 108 needy families and 282 kids in Columbia County.
People can help in two ways.
Become a sponsor. No specific amount is required to be spent on each child, but $50-75 is suggested. For families, the same number of gifts is encouraged per child. Gifts do not need to be wrapped, but donors are welcome to provide a roll of wrapping paper for parents to use.
CLICK HERE to select an angel.
Donate any amount of money, and SAU Housing will do the shopping. Small monetary gifts will be matched with Angels.
CLICK HERE to make a donation.
The Angel Tree serves children in need from infancy through high school seniors by providing sponsors with information about each child’s age, gender, sizes and gift requests. It also serves as an engine to the local economy.
All gifts are due by 5 p.m. Monday in Nelson Hall Room 115.
For more information, call 870-35-4047.