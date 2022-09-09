Hundreds of volunteers from across the state will commemorate the 9/11 attacks by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day.
This year, community groups, including Southern Arkansas University, will come together to implement the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign in partnership with Engage Arkansas, its Engaged Cities of Service, and the Arkansas Collegiate Service Leadership Councils. These 10 communities will collaborate with local fire departments to canvas neighborhoods, identify at-risk homes, and install free updated smoke alarms with a key focus on seniors, veterans, and first responders.
“September 11 was an unprecedented day in our nation’s history,” said Starr Crow, Civic Engagement Manager at Engage Arkansas. “We have a responsibility to honor and memorialize the events and to transform the memory of that day into something positive for our communities. This year, Arkansans will join the thousands of Americans participating in acts of service to rekindle the spirit of unity and service that swept our nation after that tragic day through our partnership with the American Red Cross.”
Through the events on September 11, Engage Arkansas and its partners will make communities across the state safer by installing hundreds of smoke alarms provided by the American Red Cross. Studies show individuals may only have two minutes to safely escape a burning home, making the early warning from smoke alarms a critical part of family preparedness efforts.
CLICK HERE to register to take part in events.
CLICK HERE if you are interested in receiving a free smoke alarm anywhere in Arkansas. Someone from the American Red Cross will follow up to arrange an appointment. This offer is not limited to the ten communities participating in the 9/11 Day of Service.