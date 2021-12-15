Columbia County 4-H conducted its annual Talent and Fashion Revue recently at the Unity Church Life Center in Magnolia.
In the Senior division of Talent Instrumental, Kelsey McKamie placed 1st with her ukulele and vocal performance. Norman Smith placed 1st in the Senior division of Talent Vocal.
In Senior Purchased Casual, Judd Samples placed 1st.
Lexi Samples placed 1st in the Junior Talent Instrumental with her performance on the piano.
In Junior Fashion, Landry Mitchell placed 1st in the Purchased Dressy category as well as 1st place in Purchased Casual, with Ethan Martin placing 2nd in the Purchased Casual category.
In Cloverbud Fashion Revue, Jace Watson participated in the Purchased Dressy, while Sophia Martin and Cora Martin participated in Purchased Casual. Brandon Tucker performed on the piano in the Cloverbud Talent Instrumental.
Judges for the event included Trysta Tinsley, Zaneta Kitchens and Julia Smith.