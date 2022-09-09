Two South Arkansas natives will be among people honors when the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame (ABHOF) return to its in-person induction ceremony and variety show.
The 30th anniversary and induction will be Saturday, October 15, at Robinson Center Music Hall. This marks the first in-person ceremony in two years due to COVID-19. Six Arkansans will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to society, both in the state and beyond.
South Arkansas natives named are Ketty Lester from Hope, a television and motion picture actress, singer, songwriter and recording artist, and James Thrower from Camden, an NFL star and business, philanthropic and civic leader.
For the past 32 years, Thrower has served as president and chief executive officer of Jamjomar, Inc., the operating company for thirty McDonald’s restaurants in Detroit, Michigan, New Orleans, Louisiana, and their respective surrounding metropolitan areas. His entire life has been about serving others. Reared in Camden, Thrower had the perfect role-models at home. His father was a mechanic and gas station owner; and his mother owned a snack shop. He learned and understood the value of entrepreneurship, his earliest lesson, and the importance of giving back to his community.
Before Thrower became a McDonald’s franchisee, he held many different roles. In the 1970s, he played professional football as a defensive back for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. He served as loan executive and executive liaison to the board chairman of the NAACP in New York City, as director of Community Affairs at Stroh’s Brewery, and finally as regional manager of Public Issues and Planning at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company.
In 1989, Thrower and his wife, Marla, opened their first McDonald’s restaurant at the corner of Mack Avenue and Interstate 75 in Detroit, Michigan. Since becoming a McDonald’s owner 32 years ago, he has left an indelible mark on both the local and national McDonald’s communities. He is proud that all four of his children are McDonald’s owner-operators. He has taught them the importance of treating everyone with respect and living a humble and appreciative life.
In October 2010, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at his alma mater, Texas A&M University – Commerce (TAMU), for excellence in track and field, basketball, and football. Also in 1989, Thrower was the recipient of the most prestigious award for McDonald’s franchisees, the Ronald Award.
In October 2013, TAMU officially opened the doors to the Thrower Student Athlete Success Center on its campus to provide a home for academic services and development for student athletes.
In 2017, Thrower was the sole inductee into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor, which recognizes individuals who have brought pride and honor to the conference through their contributions as athletes.
In 2019, Thrower was named the National Urban League’s Distinguished Warrior Honoree and the EMG Foundation Man of the Year. In prior years, he was presented with the Business of the Year Award by the Michigan Chronicle Newspaper at its annual Legacy in Motion Newsmakers Gala. He was also awarded the Michigan Chronicle’s Men of Excellence Award and the Brown Bomber Jacket Award.
Lester is a Grammy-nominated singer and actress best known for her chart-topping single “Love Letters,” as well as for her appearance in the cult classic film Blacula in 1972. Lester was a regular on an iconic daytime drama and was especially known for her long-running role on a hit primetime television series.
Ketty Lester was born Revoyda Frierson August 16, 1934, in Hope, Arkansas, one of 15 children born to a farm family. An avid music enthusiast, she delighted at singing in the church and school choirs. Her talent won her a scholarship to San Francisco City College in California, where she studied music.
She sang professionally at the renowned Purple Onion Night Club in San Francisco under the stage name Ketty Lester. She headlined the opening of the Purple Onion in Hollywood and appeared at clubs such as the Village Vanguard in New York City. She sang in East Coast clubs from Boston to Baltimore. She also toured Europe as a singer with the Cab Calloway orchestra.
In 1957, Lester appeared as a contestant on the popular television program You Bet Your Life, hosted by comedian Groucho Marx. He commented on her striking beauty and asked her to sing a song with the show’s musicians. She performed “You Do Something to Me” that ended with a standing ovation. Marx predicted then that she would soon become a top singing sensation.
At the Hollywood Purple Onion, Lester met several record producers. After her first single, “Queen for a Day,” Era Records released her recording of “I’m a Fool to Want You,” with “Love Letters” on the B-side; however, it was “Love Letters” that launched her to stardom when it rose to number five on the charts in 1962. Also in 1962, she toured with the Everly Brothers. In 1963, she was nominated for a Grammy as Best Female Pop Vocalist, in a field with Lena Horne, Peggy Lee, and winner Ella Fitzgerald.
Lester later signed with RCA Records and continued to record throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Her 1966 single “When a Woman Loves a Man” was a response to the Percy Sledge hit “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Her albums include Love Letters, The Soul of Me, Where Is Love?, When a Woman Loves a Man, and Ketty Lester in Concert. She released a Christian music album in 1984.
In college, Lester was associated with a theatrical group at the neighboring University of California, Berkeley; and in 1964, she appeared off-Broadway in Cabin in the Sky and won a Theatre World Award for her role. She has appeared in such feature films as Up Tight, Uptown Saturday Night, and Prisoner of Second Avenue.
She established herself as a television actress in the 1970s and 1980s, playing the roles of Helen Grant on Days of Our Lives (1975–77) and as Hester-Sue Terhune on Little House on the Prairie (1977–83). She returned to films with roles in Street Knight (1993) and as Aunt Lucy in House Party 3 (1994)
Other inductees are Sherman Banks of Little Rock, international citizen diplomat, honorary Consul General to Ghana and Arts Education patron; Dr. Joe L. Hargrove, FACC from Grady, scientist, educator, philanthropist and medical practitioner; Hattie Hill from Moro, international business consultant, entrepreneur and philanthropic leader; and posthumous recipient Gertrude Newsome Jackson from Gum Bottom, educator and social justice and civil rights leader.
“Our 2022 class of inductees continue the tradition of showcasing the tremendous talent that Arkansas produces,” said Charles Stewart, ABHOF chairman. “The COVID-19 pandemic paused our plans in 2020 and again in 2021, so we look forward to an amazing ceremony for our inductees, their family and friends and others as we celebrate the return to the Robinson and thirty years of recognizing some of our state’s best.”
With the long-awaited induction ceremony, the ABHOF Foundation will continue to fundraise towards improving education, health and wellness, youth development, and strengthening families in Black and other underserved communities throughout Arkansas. This year, with the generous support of corporate partners, the foundation awarded $50,000 through 16 mission-related grants. Since 2010, ABHOF grants up to $5,000 have impacted Arkansans in 69 of Arkansas’ 75 counties.