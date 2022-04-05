BBQ

4-H Poultry BBQ participants, front left to right, Hunter Kelley, Cora Martin, Wrenli Barton, Wret Barton, Ethan Martin. Middle row, Kynleigh Kelley, Bubba Linton, Hazleigh Kelley, Baylor Linton, Sophia Martin. Back row, Wade Barton, Judd Samples, Regina Ford, Tytiana Ford, Lexi Samples.

Columbia County 4-H recently held its annual Poultry BBQ at the Columbia County Extension Office.

Each 4-H’er cooked a whole chicken, cut in half, on a charcoal grill. The 4-H’ers used seasonings of their choice.

Participants were judged on how well they could start a charcoal fire, control the fire, food safety and handling, how well they cooked the chicken, and the taste of their final product.

The winners:

Senior Division

1st Place -- Judd Samples

Junior Division

1st Place -- Ethan Martin

2nd Place -- Wade Barton

3rd Place -- Kynleigh Kelley

All the winners are now eligible to compete at the upcoming District 4-H Poultry BBQ.

Judges were Regina Ford and Tytiana Ford.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you