Columbia County 4-H recently held its annual Poultry BBQ at the Columbia County Extension Office.
Each 4-H’er cooked a whole chicken, cut in half, on a charcoal grill. The 4-H’ers used seasonings of their choice.
Participants were judged on how well they could start a charcoal fire, control the fire, food safety and handling, how well they cooked the chicken, and the taste of their final product.
The winners:
Senior Division
1st Place -- Judd Samples
Junior Division
1st Place -- Ethan Martin
2nd Place -- Wade Barton
3rd Place -- Kynleigh Kelley
All the winners are now eligible to compete at the upcoming District 4-H Poultry BBQ.
Judges were Regina Ford and Tytiana Ford.