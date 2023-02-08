Methodist Family Health Foundation has a way for Arkansans to honor the Lenten season by contributing to Arkansas’ children and
families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, emotional, behavioral and spiritual issues.
The 14th Annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the care of the foundation. The project is during the entire 40 days of Lent, February 22 through April 6.
Both children and adults can participate by donating personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other necessities to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.
"Many of the children in our care are abandoned, abused and neglected," said Kelli Reep, director of communications for Methodist Family Health. "Others are in the foster care system or have families with few monetary resources. By providing them things like new underwear, deodorant, their own school supplies - even books and
toys - our community demonstrates to them that there are people who care about them and their well-being."
This year, there is a new component to the annual Get Up & Give drive – businesses and organizations can compete to collect the most items for an award. This is a way for employees, contractors and volunteers to give the Arkansas children and families in their communities a sense of dignity, and the company or organization bringing in the most items and/or funds will receive an award. To participate, contact Bec
Dwyer-Coop, CFRE, director of development of Methodist Family Health Foundation, at BDwyer-Coop@MethodistFamily.org or 501-906-4202.
Methodist Family Health asks that all items contributed through Get Up & Give are new. Monetary donations also can be made so specific items can be purchased to meet the needs of the Arkansas children and families.
In Magnolia, contributions can be delivered to 621 E. North St., Magnolia, phone 870-234-0739.