Junior Charity League

“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot.

The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.

Most needed supplies include the following:

Mechanical pencils

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Gel pens

Lysol wipes

Plastic pencil boxes

Composition notebooks

Three-ring binders

Also useful are:

Scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

Zipper pouches

Block erasers

Backpacks

Glue

Graph paper

Plastic folders with pockets and brads

Clear plastic zipper bags

Spiral notebooks

Tissue

