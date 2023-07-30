“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot.
The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Most needed supplies include the following:
Mechanical pencils
Highlighters
Dry erase markers
Gel pens
Lysol wipes
Plastic pencil boxes
Composition notebooks
Three-ring binders
Also useful are:
Scissors
Crayons
Colored pencils
Zipper pouches
Block erasers
Backpacks
Glue
Graph paper
Plastic folders with pockets and brads
Clear plastic zipper bags
Spiral notebooks
Tissue