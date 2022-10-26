The Walker Water Tobacco Prevention Program Red Ribbon Treasure Hunt is offering a $100 cash prize. To be eligible for the prize, the winner must first have “liked” the Walker Water’s Tobacco Prevention Program page on Facebook.
Clues are posted at 9 a.m. daily.
MONDAY CLUE
Signs are made to be recognized is what they. North, South, East, or West you will not have to dig to find where I am at. You can travel by car, bicycle, or using your fee, either way, you will get to me, depending on how far you live from me.
TUESDAY CLUE
This road will lead you to a town with a 4-time state championship and a 2001 championship. If you know your history, you are headed in the right direction. With all the chemicals found in tobacco, a chemical plant is located on this road; it is not east or west, but don’t do too far, or you will pass it.
WEDNESDAY CLUE
Tobacco use is the number 1 cause of death and disease in the United States. Where I am located, you will not have to dig. I am located by a company that offers a transparent service composed of 2 hydrogen atoms.