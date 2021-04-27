The Florence Heritage Foundation is collecting stories and memories about the Cameo Theater and its late owner and operator, W.P. Florence Jr.
Staci R. Lamb, who is the owner of the theater building, said there are literally thousands of stories about the, local landmark.
“We want to collect and save them for the future! Almost all of us have a story about our first kiss, first movie, or a job at the Cameo Theatre. Don't let them be lost!”
People who click on the link will also be able to add their names to a team of Friends of the Cameo who want to volunteer to help save the building. Projects are being planned for 2021, according to Lamb.