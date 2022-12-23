The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced that all 75 counties registered cleanups during its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) event.
From September 10 through October 31, 8,724 Arkansans volunteered and collected 298 tons of litter during this fall cleanup initiative.
“We are very grateful for the people of Arkansas,” said Colbie Jones, director at KAB. “They answered the call in helping us reach our goal of having a cleanup or another type of beautification effort registered in all 75 counties. To keep Arkansas beautiful and improve the livability of our state, it takes all of us working together.”
During KAB’s annual fall cleanup initiative, thousands of Arkansans volunteer to improve their communities by removing litter and discarded debris from Arkansas’ roadways, shorelines, parks and other public areas. In 2022, there were 275 cleanups hosted.
Volunteers removed 63 tons of bulky waste across 1,126.46 miles along roads, 170.87 miles against waterways and shorelines and 8,783.20 acres of parks and public areas.
Additionally, volunteers collected 995 tires and recycled 12 tons of electronics while planting more than 491 trees, shrubs and flowers.