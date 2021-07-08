John Ed Anthony is looking for information about two sawmills in the Village and Ogemaw communities that were operated in the 1940s by Garland “Jiggs” Anthony Jr.
Anthony, chairman of Anthony Timberlands, which includes Anthony Oak Flooring of Magnolia, is working on a family history including an overview of the company’s long-time operations in the region.
Garland Anthony Jr. was married to Melba Jewell Franklin.
Anthony believes Garland Anthony Jr. ran or worked at these mills after returning from World War II in 1945. They may have closed not long after his return from the war.
John Ed Anthony also has information about Garland Anthony Jr.’s father, Garland Anthony, having an interest in a mill in Ogemaw dating in the mid 1920s.
“There were a lot of these mills scattered all about but someone may have some knowledge and if so I'd appreciate knowing it,” Anthony said.
He may be reached by writing Anthony Timberlands, Inc., P.O. Box 20129, Hot Springs, AR 71903, or by email at jeanthony39@aol.com .