Communities interested in applying for either the Arkansas Heritage or Small Museum grants are encouraged to act now, as fall deadlines are approaching.
Applications for the Arkansas Heritage Grants are due October 12, while applications for the Small Museum Grants are due October 19.
The Arkansas Heritage Grants Program aims to help community-based and non-profit groups create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas’ heritage, and to make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur.
In evaluating Arkansas Heritage Grant applications, the organization’s relationship to the community, its mission and sources of income, the impact of the project and the degree to which it will foster heritage tourism development are taken into consideration in addition to other criteria. The maximum grant award is $5,000.
The Small Museum Grant Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums/organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site design and maintenance. The maximum grant award is $2,500.
