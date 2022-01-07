The Farmers Bank Foundation of Magnolia donated a total of $5,000 to five affiliate offices of The CALL, a non-profit organization that mobilizes and equips local churches to serve children and youth placed in foster care.
The Farmers Bank Foundation granted $1,000 to the following The CALL offices in Arkansas: Hempstead and Nevada counties, Miller County, Columbia and Lafayette counties, Saline and Perry Counties, and Ouachita County.
“I have seen first-hand how The CALL can make a difference in a child’s life,” said Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Burns Anderson. “They work endlessly to provide safe Christian homes for children in foster care.”
The giving priorities of the Farmers Bank Foundation are to support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live.
The CALL is a statewide organization and is active in 44 counties around Arkansas. They partner with the Division of Children and Family Services to recruit, train and support foster and adoptive families for children and teens in foster care.
“The generous financial support from our community enables us to focus on finding healing and supportive homes for children in foster care instead of having to focus our time and energy on fundraising,” said Julia DesCarpentrie, county coordinator for The CALL in Saline and Perry counties. “We appreciate the support of Farmers Bank & Trust.”
DesCarpentrie said the money donated for Saline and Perry counties will be used to finish out a back patio and a new swing set before the spring for their home office located at 2010 Military Road in Benton.
