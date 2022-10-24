Organist Robert Green will be in concert at First Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In partnership with the church, P.E.O. Chapter AN is sponsoring this special music concert to celebrate the theme of “Radiating Light through Music.”
The concert last 35-40 minutes and include celebrated classical works and inspirational pieces. The concert is free and open to the public, and the community is invited to attend.
Green is the director of music at First United Methodist Church, Hope, where he oversees the choir and handbell ensemble and serves as organist. Previously, Green served at First Baptist Church in Waco, Texas and First United Methodist Church in Belton, TX.
A sixth-generation Arkansan, Robert was raised in Jonesboro and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1992 with a bachelor of music degree in organ performance. In 1995, he earned a master of music degree in church music and organ from the School of Church Music and Worship at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth. Green worked and consulted with many pipe and digital organ builders on various projects throughout the south and southwest areas of the country. Civic involvement includes active membership in Rotary International with the Hope club.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization focusing on educational opportunities for female students worldwide.