Arkansas Children’s Hospital is urging all eligible residents of the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately.
“Every child who was positive with COVID-19 and then discharged in July was unvaccinated, even though some were eligible for the vaccination. Oftentimes, children contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated peers and adults who do not exhibit symptoms,” Marcy Doderer, president and CEO, Arkansas Children's, said in a statement.
“We fully anticipate seeing more kids get sick with the Delta variant of COVID-19 because it spreads more easily than earlier strains and because kids under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the delta variant.
“Vaccinating eligible tweens, teens and adults as quickly as possible is the best way we can protect Arkansas children from the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Doderer said.
CLICK HERE to see more information about the Magnolia School District COVID-19 clinic that will be held Wednesday.