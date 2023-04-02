The Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority will hold a March of Dimes 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, April 15 along Southern Arkansas University’s Farm Road.
Other Greek student organizations and college students are expected to participate, and the community is encouraged to come out and help raise money for the March of Dimes. A $15 registration fee is required, and participants can register and are encouraged to make additional donations.
CLICK HERE to make a donation and to learn more about the walk.
The site is user friendly and allows the user to hit register or donate by the click of a button.
Amy Newton, Tri Sigma’s philanthropy chair, said participants should meet in the parking lot of the Reynolds Center at 9 a.m. should they need to register on site, but said it would be better if those running or walking would do so online.
Newton said look for balloons to know where to register.
The March of Dimes 5K Run & Walk begins at 10 a.m., goes around the Farm Road and is about 2.1-mile walk. Newton said golf carts will be available for those who get tired and cannot make it around the Farm Road.
Newton, who also serves as vice president of new member organization for Tri Sigma, said she is proud of her sorority’s partnership with the March of Dimes. Sororities such as Tri Sigma have a philanthropy component and Tri Sigma chose March of Dimes to be its partner in 2016, she said.
“I just think that part of a sorority is doing more for your community and serving others whether it is around the station of the nation,” Newton said. “It is important to be a part of something bigger than yourself. I feel like we are walking for others to raise awareness of the health of mothers and babies and I think to be able to advocate for that and be a part of a sorority is really important.”
Tri Sigma President Janna Neal said the sorority did the March of Dimes 5K Run/Walk last year on campus for the first time because it had stopped taking place in Little Rock due to COVID-19. She said she doesn't know if there will be a walk in Little Rock this year, but she is glad Tri Sigma is having one at SAU.
“Our 5K means a lot to us because many of our members are impacted by this, whether it is a family member or a friend that was born prematurely,” Neal said. “There are so many families across the world that go through this as well. We hope to have a bigger and better turnout than last year and invite everyone of all ages to come out and support our philanthropy.”
The March of Dimes mission is something the Tri Sigma members are trying to spread and that is something their advisor, Allison Keith, is proud of.
“It’s great to see them actually care about the things they do and how they care about the community,” said Keith who has been the Tri Sigma sponsor since 2020 said about the sorority members. “Well maybe before not a lot of people in Magnolia really knew about the March of Dimes. They raise money for premature births, but they also work toward trying to find a cure for that and it's amazing to make donations and be a part of something bigger than yourself.”
According to the March of Dimes website, the mission of the organization is to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. The organization’s goals are to end the preventable maternal health risks and death, end preventable preterm birth and infant death, and close the equity gap.
CLICK HERE to see the March of Dimes website.
For more information about the upcoming March of Dimes 5K Run & Walk, call Newton at (903) 490-0913.