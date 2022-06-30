Life Share

LifeShare Blood Center is gearing up for a record-breaking "United We Give" weekend.

Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products for this summer.

Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare "United We Give, United We Live" t-shirt, a free Box Combo from

Raising Cane's, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

Mobile locations in the Magnolia area will include:

Thursday, June 30th

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lafayette County Cuffs & Hoses

5 Courthouse Square

Lewisville

Friday, July 1st

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Walmart - Hope

2400 North Hervey

Hope

Saturday, July 2nd

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Walmart - Hope

2400 North Hervey

Hope

Saturday, July 2nd

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sparks Fly in July - Hope Municipal Airport

4236 U.S. 278

Hope

