LifeShare Blood Center is gearing up for a record-breaking "United We Give" weekend.
Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products for this summer.
Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare "United We Give, United We Live" t-shirt, a free Box Combo from
Raising Cane's, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.
Mobile locations in the Magnolia area will include:
Thursday, June 30th
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lafayette County Cuffs & Hoses
5 Courthouse Square
Lewisville
Friday, July 1st
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Walmart - Hope
2400 North Hervey
Hope
Saturday, July 2nd
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Walmart - Hope
2400 North Hervey
Hope
Saturday, July 2nd
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sparks Fly in July - Hope Municipal Airport
4236 U.S. 278
Hope