South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia will hold its first Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 10.
Hot cider and cookies will be served.
Seasonal décor and new artifacts will be on display.
The event is free and open to the public.
The museum at 317 W. Main is the former Dr. Henry Alvan Longino House, which was donated to the museum by the family of the late Galloway and Anne Woodward, former owners of the home for almost 40 years.
The Woodwards were responsible for having the home placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior in 1982. The home is also on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.
The Dr. Henry Alvan Longino House, built in 1910, is a two-story, three-bay brick veneer structure with a low-pitched hipped roof and central dormer.