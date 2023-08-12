Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA commodities in Columbia County starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 18 at the Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia.
Food items may include UHT milk, fruit mix (fruit cocktail), peaches, raisins, peas, cream of chicken soup, sliced white potatoes, kidney beans, hazelnuts, mac & cheese, and can chicken.
All customers receiving commodities must present identification. Photo ID is preferred. They must also meet income guidelines.