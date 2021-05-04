A workshop on medical and legal ethics for healthcare providers and caregivers will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia St.
The complex is the new location for the Area Agency on Aging.
Featured speakers will be Lisa Shoalmire, John Ross and Ben King, elder law attorneys with the Texarkana firm of Ross & Shoalmire.
Topics will include powers of attorney, end of life issues, competency and guardianship, VA benefits and Medicaid, and estate planning.
A fish lunch will be provided from The Flying Burger.
The workshop is free to family caregivers and the general public. However, space is limited and registration is required. The registration deadline is Tuesday, May 11.
Register by calling 1-870-626-3093 or email jellis@aaaswa.net .