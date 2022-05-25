The Rotary Club of Magnolia presented Katie Caldwell, assistant director, and Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of the Magnolia Arts Council with a $1,500 check to go toward the Council's Capital Campaign.
The money is to be used in the renovation of the old Imperial Antique Mall on the Square to further expand the Magnolia Art Council's operations. The new space will provide a separate art gallery and classroom space for members and the community.
The space is located next door to the current Magnolia Arts Center on Washington street. The building was donated by the family of Anne and Galloway Woodward.