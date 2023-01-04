The 2023 Magnolia Specialized Services 10th annual Masterpiece Calendar is on sale now.
The calendar features photographs of MSS clients. Proceeds go toward MSS programs.
Magnolia Specialized Services provides a preschool for more than 90 children who have developmental delays.
Individualized plans are initiated for each child as well as speech, occupational and physical therapies as needed. The goal is to give children the training they need to prepare them for kindergarten.
MSS also has a day program for more than 50 adults. Each adult has a plan to work on individual goals and objectives to assist her or him with skills to live more independently and self-sufficiently. Most adults have jobs.
A waiver program provides assisted living for 12 men in a group
Home, and a waiver program serving 6 people in their homes.
Photographs for the 2023 calendar are Steve Nipper and Rhiley Herring.
Photography venues include Murphy’s Jewelers, South Arkansas Heritage Museum, Southern Arkansas University, Stadium Street Softball Field, Liz Emerson, and the homes of Jan and Therral Story and Margo and Chris Weiser.
The MSS staff provided make-up assistance.
Clothing and accessories were provided by the families of the late Mattie Williams, Ralph Weiser, Mr. and Mrs. Partee Tuberville, Susan Greer, Jim Atkinson, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Crisp and Sue Lovell.
Calendars are $15 and may be purchased from any employee or by calling 234-6118.
CLICK HERE to buy calendars online.