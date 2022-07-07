The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is currently accepting grant applications from public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups across the Natural State.
Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on:
-- Behavioral health resources
-- Social determinants of health
-- Maternal and pediatric health needs
-- Health equity
-- Whole person health
-- Medical condition innovation
CLICK HERE to submit applications by July 15.
A video containing application instructions and frequently asked questions can also be found on the site.
Last year, the Blue & You Foundation funded 41 initiatives in Arkansas through grants totaling $3,360,327. Those grants directly impacted 71 of Arkansas’ 75 counties.
“Since the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas was established, we’ve provided grants to organizations in every part of the state, funding projects that are improving the health of our communities,” said Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo. “We are fortunate to live in a state where organizations are working so hard to find solutions to health issues that are plaguing the state and nation. The Foundation is interested in applicants that recognize the need to address the social determinants of health, improve behavioral health in Arkansas, impact maternal and pediatric health, work to eliminate health disparities and address medical conditions in innovative ways to improve healthcare for Arkansans.”
The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the Natural State. Since 2001, the Blue & You Foundation has awarded more than $49 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies in all 75 counties.