The AR Broadband Community Meeting Broadband Development Group will conduct an open public meeting at noon Thursday, March 3 at the Columbia County Extension Office, 206 West Calhoun, Magnolia.
The meeting will discuss broadband needs in Arkansas. Everyone is invited to attend.
The meeting will discuss broadband needs in Arkansas and there is a survey available about broadband coverage in your area.
Broadband Development Group was awarded a contract in the about of $2.2 million dollars by the Arkansas Department of Commerce to develop a statewide broadband master plan to ensure all residents, regardless of their locations, have coverage.
For additional information or questions, email arbroadbandnow@bdg.link or phone 501-712-5275.