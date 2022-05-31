The Rotary Club of Magnolia recently presented Compassion's Foundation Executive Director Debbie Martin with a check for $2,500 as a sponsor of the Foundation's 4th Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride.
The ride, which features various courses through Columbia County ranging from 15 miles up to 100 miles, brings in participants from all over the Four State region and beyond. It is Compassion's Foundation's number one fundraiser with net proceeds directly benefiting the domestic violence shelter.
CLICK HERE to register for the ride.
Online registration ends at 5 p.m. June 7.
All rides start and finish at the Magnolia Square Park.
CLICK HERE for more information about Pedals for Compassion.
Compassion's Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Magnolia that serves domestic violence survivors and their children in the capacity of emergency safe shelter and victim-related services.