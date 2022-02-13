The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department is better equipped to keep Columbia and Lafayette counties safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The $16,960 grant will be used to purchase much-needed turnout gear and fulfill a critical need within the community.
“We humbly extend our gratitude to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Texarkana for providing us with this grant,” said Jason Sands, public information officer (PIO), Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department. “These funds will allow us to provide greater support as well as protection of life, property and safety for the people of Columbia and Lafayette.”
The new turnout gear will be used to reduce physical impact and increase protection and stamina of firefighters as they work to diminish fires in emergency situations.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 127 grants to public safety organizations across the country. The 127 grants totaling nearly $3 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.