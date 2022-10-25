TOy

The Kings of Tyre Toy Run will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5 at the Arkansas Visitors Center in El Dorado.

Riders may register with an unwrapped toy value at $5 or greater, and a donation of $10, or a donation of $15.

Passengers must register with a donation of an unwrapped toy valued at $5 or greater and a donation of $5 or a donation of $10.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, and free barbecue lunch courtesy of JJ’s BBC and the WS’s Ladies.

All proceeds and toys will go to the Salvation Army.

