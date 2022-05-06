The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will have a hamburger fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bodcaw Bank on North Jackson Street in Magnolia.
Tickets are $10.
Donations will be used for safety supplies.
